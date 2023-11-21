The UTEP Miners (4-0) aim to build on a four-game winning stretch when they host the California Golden Bears (2-2) at 12:30 AM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at JSerra Pavilion. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTEP vs. Cal matchup in this article.

UTEP vs. Cal Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:30 AM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:30 AM ET Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

UTEP vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

UTEP vs. Cal Betting Trends (2022-23)

UTEP put together a 13-14-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 18 Miners games last season hit the over.

Cal covered 11 times in 30 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of 14 of the Golden Bears' games last season hit the over.

