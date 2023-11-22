The No. 13 Baylor Bears (4-0) are heavy, 16.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Oregon State Beavers (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Barclays Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5 points.

Baylor vs. Oregon State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Brooklyn, New York

Venue: Barclays Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Baylor -16.5 143.5

Baylor Betting Records & Stats

Baylor's games last season went over this contest's total of 143.5 points 20 times.

Baylor games had an average of 147.3 points last season, 3.8 more than the over/under for this game.

Baylor went 17-15-0 ATS last season.

Baylor won 14 of the 22 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (63.6%).

The Bears won all three games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1400 or shorter.

Baylor has a 93.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Baylor vs. Oregon State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 143.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 143.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Baylor 20 62.5% 77 138.2 70.3 137.3 145.2 Oregon State 5 17.9% 61.2 138.2 67 137.3 133

Additional Baylor Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bears scored 77 points per game, 10 more points than the 67 the Beavers allowed.

Baylor had a 15-8 record against the spread and a 17-6 record overall last season when putting up more than 67 points.

Baylor vs. Oregon State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Baylor 17-15-0 4-2 18-14-0 Oregon State 15-13-0 1-1 11-17-0

Baylor vs. Oregon State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Baylor Oregon State 14-3 Home Record 10-7 5-5 Away Record 1-10 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 64.4 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 56.2 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-8-0

