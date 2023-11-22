Bruins vs. Panthers Injury Report Today - November 22
Currently, the Boston Bruins (13-1-3) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Florida Panthers (12-5-1) at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET.
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Grzelcyk
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Milan Lucic
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Morgan Geekie
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Florida Panthers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Josh Mahura
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|C
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Sunrise, Florida
- Arena: Amerant Bank Arena
Bruins Season Insights
- The Bruins' 59 total goals (3.5 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.
- They have the league's third-best goal differential at +22.
Panthers Season Insights
- The Panthers' 57 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 14th in the NHL.
- Florida has one of the best defenses in the NHL, allowing 49 total goals (2.7 per game), 10th in the league.
- With a goal differential of +8, they are 10th-best in the league.
Bruins vs. Panthers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-115)
|Panthers (-105)
|6
