How to Watch the Celtics vs. Bucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (11-3) host the Milwaukee Bucks (10-4) in a showdown between the top-ranked teams in the Eastern Conference at TD Garden on November 22, 2023 on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Bucks
Celtics vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Celtics vs Bucks Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
- In games Boston shoots better than 46.9% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
- The Celtics are the top rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 21st.
- The 117.2 points per game the Celtics record are just 0.5 fewer points than the Bucks give up (117.7).
- Boston has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 117.7 points.
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks have shot at a 49.8% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
- Milwaukee has put together a 9-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
- The Celtics are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Bucks rank 27th.
- The Bucks put up 14.2 more points per game (120.8) than the Celtics allow (106.6).
- Milwaukee is 10-3 when it scores more than 106.6 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics are putting up 125.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 12.4 more points than they're averaging in away games (112.8).
- Defensively Boston has been better in home games this year, surrendering 102.8 points per game, compared to 108.7 on the road.
- At home, the Celtics are averaging 2.9 more treys per game (17.8) than away from home (14.9). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (41.8%) compared to in road games (33.5%).
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks score 118.6 points per game at home, 4.4 fewer points than away (123). Defensively they allow 116.4 per game, 2.6 fewer points than on the road (119).
- At home Milwaukee is conceding 116.4 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than it is away (119).
- This season the Bucks are averaging fewer assists at home (23 per game) than away (26.1).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Derrick White
|Questionable
|Personal
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
|Chris Livingston
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Damian Lillard
|Questionable
|Leg
|MarJon Beauchamp
|Questionable
|Ankle
