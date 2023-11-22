The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) go up against the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Kansas vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN

Kansas Stats Insights

  • This season, the Jayhawks have a 55.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 19.6% higher than the 35.5% of shots the Volunteers' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Kansas shoots higher than 35.5% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
  • The Jayhawks are the 76th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers rank 119th.
  • The Jayhawks put up 25.8 more points per game (85.8) than the Volunteers give up (60).
  • Kansas is 4-0 when scoring more than 60 points.

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is seven percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have given up to their opponents (36.1%).
  • Tennessee is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 36.1% from the field.
  • The Jayhawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers rank 219th.
  • The Volunteers average 10.4 more points per game (76.4) than the Jayhawks allow (66).
  • When Tennessee gives up fewer than 85.8 points, it is 4-1.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Kansas fared better at home last year, averaging 78.8 points per game, compared to 74 per game in road games.
  • In 2022-23, the Jayhawks gave up 67.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 69.
  • In home games, Kansas drained 0.1 more threes per game (7.2) than when playing on the road (7.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to away from home (34.4%).

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Tennessee scored 9.6 more points per game at home (76.7) than away (67.1).
  • The Volunteers allowed 53.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.7 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Tennessee made more treys on the road (7.8 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (32.6%) than at home (33%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Kentucky W 89-84 United Center
11/20/2023 Chaminade W 83-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Marquette L 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Tennessee - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois - Allen Fieldhouse
12/1/2023 UConn - Allen Fieldhouse

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Wofford W 82-61 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/20/2023 Syracuse W 73-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Purdue L 71-67 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Kansas - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/29/2023 @ North Carolina - Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 George Mason - Thompson-Boling Arena

