At Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (9-6) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Dallas Mavericks (9-5) at 10:30 PM ET. The contest airs on SportsNet LA and BSSW.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mavericks vs. Lakers matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mavericks vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSSW

SportsNet LA and BSSW Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Mavericks vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mavericks vs Lakers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mavericks vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Mavericks outscore opponents by 2.4 points per game (scoring 122.8 points per game to rank second in the league while allowing 120.4 per contest to rank 24th in the NBA) and have a +34 scoring differential overall.

The Lakers have a +8 scoring differential, putting up 113.1 points per game (18th in league) and allowing 112.6 (14th in NBA).

These teams average 235.9 points per game combined, 3.6 less than this game's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 233 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Dallas is 7-7-0 ATS this season.

Los Angeles has compiled a 6-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mavericks and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +2500 +1100 - Lakers +1800 +1100 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.