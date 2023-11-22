The Dallas Mavericks (9-5) will be monitoring two players on the injury report heading into a Wednesday, November 22 game against the Los Angeles Lakers (9-6) at Crypto.com Arena, which tips at 10:30 PM ET.

The Mavericks enter this contest on the heels of a 129-113 loss to the Kings on Sunday. In the loss, Luka Doncic paced the Mavericks with 25 points.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Maxi Kleber PF Out Toe 3 6 2 Seth Curry SG Questionable Hip 1 0 0.5

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent: Out (Knee), Jarred Vanderbilt: Out (Heel)

Mavericks vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and BSSW

Mavericks vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -1.5 237.5

