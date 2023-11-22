How to Watch Rice vs. New Mexico on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Rice Owls (1-3) will be looking to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the New Mexico Lobos (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. It airs at 9:45 PM ET on ESPN+.
Rice vs. New Mexico Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Rice Stats Insights
- The Owls shot 46.6% from the field, 3.0% higher than the 43.6% the Lobos' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Rice had a 13-6 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.6% from the field.
- The Owls were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lobos finished 231st.
- The Owls' 76.9 points per game last year were only 2.6 more points than the 74.3 the Lobos allowed to opponents.
- Rice went 13-5 last season when it scored more than 74.3 points.
Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Rice scored more points at home (81.1 per game) than away (72.2) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Owls conceded 5.7 fewer points per game at home (73.8) than away (79.5).
- Rice made more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (8.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.8%) than on the road (34.7%).
Rice Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Harvard
|L 89-76
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|11/15/2023
|@ Texas
|L 80-64
|Moody Center
|11/21/2023
|Indiana State
|L 103-88
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/22/2023
|New Mexico
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/24/2023
|UC Irvine
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/30/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
