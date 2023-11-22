The Rice Owls (1-3) will be looking to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the New Mexico Lobos (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. It airs at 9:45 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rice vs. New Mexico Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
  • Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Rice Stats Insights

  • The Owls shot 46.6% from the field, 3.0% higher than the 43.6% the Lobos' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Rice had a 13-6 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.6% from the field.
  • The Owls were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lobos finished 231st.
  • The Owls' 76.9 points per game last year were only 2.6 more points than the 74.3 the Lobos allowed to opponents.
  • Rice went 13-5 last season when it scored more than 74.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Rice scored more points at home (81.1 per game) than away (72.2) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Owls conceded 5.7 fewer points per game at home (73.8) than away (79.5).
  • Rice made more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (8.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.8%) than on the road (34.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rice Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Harvard L 89-76 Tudor Fieldhouse
11/15/2023 @ Texas L 80-64 Moody Center
11/21/2023 Indiana State L 103-88 Dollar Loan Center
11/22/2023 New Mexico - Dollar Loan Center
11/24/2023 UC Irvine - Dollar Loan Center
11/30/2023 UT Martin - Tudor Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.