Wednesday's contest that pits the New Mexico Lobos (3-1) against the Rice Owls (1-3) at Dollar Loan Center has a projected final score of 84-76 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of New Mexico. Tipoff is at 9:45 PM ET on November 22.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Rice vs. New Mexico Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Venue: Dollar Loan Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rice vs. New Mexico Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico 84, Rice 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Rice vs. New Mexico

Computer Predicted Spread: New Mexico (-8.5)

New Mexico (-8.5) Computer Predicted Total: 160.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Rice Performance Insights

Offensively, Rice was the 56th-ranked squad in the nation (76.9 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 25th-worst (76.6 points allowed per game).

The Owls were 134th in college basketball in rebounds per game (32.4) and 206th in rebounds conceded (31.6) last year.

At 15.2 assists per game last year, Rice was 40th in college basketball.

At 8.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc last year, the Owls were 42nd and 116th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Rice gave up 8.4 3-pointers per game and conceded 36.3% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 312th and 322nd, respectively, in college basketball.

The Owls took 42.7% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 57.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 32.2% of the Owls' baskets were 3-pointers, and 67.8% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.