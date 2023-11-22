The SMU Mustangs (4-1) play the Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.

SMU vs. Wisconsin Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

SMU Players to Watch

Zhuric Phelps: 14.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Tyreek Smith: 8.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.0 BLK Samuell Williamson: 7.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK B.J. Edwards: 5.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Chuck Harris: 13.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Wisconsin Players to Watch

SMU vs. Wisconsin Stat Comparison

SMU Rank SMU AVG Wisconsin AVG Wisconsin Rank 161st 77.2 Points Scored 75.4 189th 74th 64.0 Points Allowed 67.4 132nd 61st 38.2 Rebounds 31.6 264th 42nd 12.2 Off. Rebounds 10.4 116th 209th 7.0 3pt Made 5.6 301st 56th 16.8 Assists 11.4 269th 95th 10.4 Turnovers 10.2 81st

