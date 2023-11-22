Wednesday's game features the Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) and the SMU Mustangs (4-1) matching up at Suncoast Credit Union Arena (on November 22) at 8:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-69 victory for Wisconsin.

According to our computer prediction, SMU projects to cover the 7.5-point spread in its matchup versus Wisconsin. The over/under has been set at 143.5, and the two teams are projected to fall short of that total.

SMU vs. Wisconsin Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Suncoast Credit Union Arena Line: Wisconsin -7.5

Wisconsin -7.5 Point Total: 143.5

143.5 Moneyline (To Win): Wisconsin -300, SMU +240

SMU vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 73, SMU 69

Spread & Total Prediction for SMU vs. Wisconsin

Pick ATS: SMU (+7.5)



SMU (+7.5) Pick OU: Under (143.5)



Wisconsin has a 2-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to SMU, who is 2-2-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Badgers are 3-2-0 and the Mustangs are 1-3-0. The teams combine to score 152.6 points per game, 9.1 more points than this matchup's total.

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs have a +66 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.2 points per game. They're putting up 77.2 points per game, 158th in college basketball, and are giving up 64 per outing to rank 74th in college basketball.

SMU ranks 59th in the nation at 38.2 rebounds per game. That's 5.8 more than the 32.4 its opponents average.

SMU knocks down 7 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball), 1.4 more than its opponents.

SMU has committed 10.4 turnovers per game (92nd in college basketball), 4.2 fewer than the 14.6 it forces (74th in college basketball).

