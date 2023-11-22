Matt Duchene and Mark Stone are two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Dallas Stars face the Vegas Golden Knights at American Airlines Center on Wednesday, November 22 at 9:30 PM ET.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Information

Stars Players to Watch

One of the major contributors this season for Dallas, Joe Pavelski has 17 points in 17 games (eight goals, nine assists).

Roope Hintz is another important player for Dallas, with 16 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring seven goals and adding nine assists.

Duchene's total of 15 points is via six goals and nine assists.

Scott Wedgewood (4-1-0) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .916% save percentage ranks 17th in the NHL.

Golden Knights Players to Watch

William Karlsson is among the top options on offense for Vegas, with 20 points this season, as he has recorded nine goals and 11 assists in 19 games.

Jack Eichel has made a major impact for Vegas this season with 19 points (seven goals and 12 assists).

This season, Stone has five goals and 13 assists, for a season point total of 18.

In the crease, Logan Thompson has a record of 5-2-1 in eight games this season, conceding 20 goals (2.5 goals against average) with 230 saves and a .920 save percentage, 12th in the league.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 9th 3.53 Goals Scored 3.37 14th 10th 2.76 Goals Allowed 2.47 4th 15th 30.9 Shots 31.7 11th 26th 32.5 Shots Allowed 30.3 14th 13th 21.43% Power Play % 23.08% 9th 3rd 88.14% Penalty Kill % 84.75% 10th

