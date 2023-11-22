The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-2) battle the Tarleton State Texans (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at JSerra Pavilion. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Tarleton State vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California TV: FloHoops

Tarleton State Stats Insights

This season, the Texans have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% higher than the 39.4% of shots the Roadrunners' opponents have made.

In games Tarleton State shoots better than 39.4% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Texans are the 273rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Roadrunners rank 282nd.

The 70.8 points per game the Texans put up are the same as the Roadrunners give up.

Tarleton State is 2-0 when scoring more than 71.0 points.

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tarleton State scored 80.8 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 63.6 points per contest.

The Texans allowed 60.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 13.7 fewer points than they allowed in away games (74.3).

In terms of three-point shooting, Tarleton State performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 6.3 threes per game with a 38.8% three-point percentage, compared to 3.6 threes per game and a 28.2% three-point percentage on the road.

Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule