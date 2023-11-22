The Northern Kentucky Norse (1-3) hit the court against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

TV: ESPN+

Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights

The Islanders shot 45.1% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 43.9% the Norse's opponents shot last season.

Last season, Texas A&M-CC had a 20-1 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.9% from the field.

The Islanders were the 54th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Norse finished 48th.

The Islanders averaged 16.6 more points per game last year (80.1) than the Norse gave up to opponents (63.5).

Texas A&M-CC went 20-6 last season when it scored more than 63.5 points.

Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Texas A&M-CC averaged 15.2 more points per game at home (87.9) than on the road (72.7).

At home, the Islanders allowed 71.4 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 74.9.

Beyond the arc, Texas A&M-CC made fewer treys on the road (6.9 per game) than at home (8.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.5%) than at home (41.3%) too.

