The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-2) are 6.5-point underdogs against the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-3) at Truist Arena on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The game tips at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 141.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas A&M-CC vs. Northern Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Highland Heights, Kentucky

Highland Heights, Kentucky Venue: Truist Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northern Kentucky -6.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Islanders Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M-CC's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 141.5 points 21 of 29 times.

The Islanders had a 153.3-point average over/under in their matchups last year, 11.8 more points than the total for this game.

The Islanders' record against the spread last year was 19-10-0.

Texas A&M-CC was underdogs in five games last season and won two (40%) of those contests.

The Islanders played as an underdog of +230 or more twice last season and lost both games.

The Islanders have a 30.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Northern Kentucky Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 141.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 141.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northern Kentucky 11 36.7% 67.8 147.9 63.5 136.7 131.7 Texas A&M-CC 21 72.4% 80.1 147.9 73.2 136.7 147.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Texas A&M-CC Insights & Trends

The Islanders put up an average of 80.1 points per game last year, 16.6 more points than the 63.5 the Norse allowed.

When it scored more than 63.5 points last season, Texas A&M-CC went 15-7 against the spread and 20-6 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas A&M-CC vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northern Kentucky 15-15-0 4-6 12-18-0 Texas A&M-CC 19-10-0 1-1 19-10-0

Texas A&M-CC vs. Northern Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northern Kentucky Texas A&M-CC 14-3 Home Record 13-2 6-6 Away Record 7-7 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 87.9 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.7 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.