Wednesday's game between the Texas Southern Tigers (1-3) and the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (1-2) at Health & PE Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-69, with Texas Southern coming out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 22.

In their last time out, the Tigers lost 106-47 to LSU on Monday.

Texas Southern vs. SFA Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Health & PE Arena in Houston, Texas

Texas Southern vs. SFA Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Southern 70, SFA 69

Texas Southern Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers put up 60.3 points per game (271st in college basketball) while giving up 76.7 per contest last season (353rd in college basketball). They had a -474 scoring differential and were outscored by 16.4 points per game.

With 62.1 points per game in SWAC action, Texas Southern posted 1.8 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (60.3 PPG).

In home games, the Tigers posted 0.8 more points per game last season (60.8) than they did when playing on the road (60).

Texas Southern allowed 71.2 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 80.6 when playing on the road.

