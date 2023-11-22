The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-3) will try to snap a three-game road losing streak at the Texas State Bobcats (2-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Texas State vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas State Stats Insights

The Bobcats are shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points lower than the 48.9% the Thunderbirds allow to opponents.

The Bobcats are the 298th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Thunderbirds rank 228th.

The Bobcats record 13.5 fewer points per game (63.0) than the Thunderbirds give up (76.5).

Texas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas State averaged 66.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.2 more points than it averaged in road games (63.9).

The Bobcats surrendered 68.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 66.6 when playing on the road.

When playing at home, Texas State sunk 0.2 fewer threes per game (4.1) than when playing on the road (4.3). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (28.9%) compared to on the road (30.0%).

