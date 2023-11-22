Wednesday's game that pits the Texas State Bobcats (2-3) against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-3) at Thomas Assembly Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-70 in favor of Texas State. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 22.

According to our computer prediction, Southern Utah should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 3.5. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 144.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas State vs. Southern Utah Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Thomas Assembly Center

Thomas Assembly Center Line: Texas State -3.5

Texas State -3.5 Point Total: 144.5

144.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas State -165, Southern Utah +140

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas State vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas State 71, Southern Utah 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas State vs. Southern Utah

Pick ATS: Southern Utah (+3.5)



Southern Utah (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (144.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas State Performance Insights

The Bobcats average 63.0 points per game (336th in college basketball) while allowing 70.0 per contest (175th in college basketball). They have a -35 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 7.0 points per game.

Texas State loses the rebound battle by 1.6 boards on average. it collects 30.0 rebounds per game, which ranks 298th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 31.6 per outing.

Texas State knocks down 3.8 three-pointers per game (354th in college basketball), 1.8 fewer than its opponents (5.6). It is shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc (310th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 30.8%.

The Bobcats rank 150th in college basketball by averaging 96.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 350th in college basketball, allowing 107.2 points per 100 possessions.

Texas State and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Bobcats commit 10.6 per game (102nd in college basketball) and force 11.4 (239th in college basketball play).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.