The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0) hope to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Villanova Wildcats (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET.

Texas Tech vs. Villanova Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Texas Tech Stats Insights

  • The Red Raiders' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Wildcats had given up to their opponents (43.7%).
  • Texas Tech went 12-5 when it shot better than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Red Raiders were the 114th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 341st.
  • The Red Raiders put up 5.6 more points per game last year (73.3) than the Wildcats gave up to opponents (67.7).
  • When it scored more than 67.7 points last season, Texas Tech went 15-7.

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Texas Tech averaged 77.4 points per game at home last season, and 66 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Red Raiders allowed 3.7 fewer points per game at home (68.4) than away (72.1).
  • Beyond the arc, Texas Tech knocked down fewer triples on the road (6.6 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.5%) than at home (35.3%) as well.

Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce W 73-46 United Supermarkets Arena
11/12/2023 San Jose State W 56-42 United Supermarkets Arena
11/16/2023 Texas A&M-CC W 73-64 United Supermarkets Arena
11/22/2023 Villanova - Imperial Arena
11/30/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/6/2023 Omaha - United Supermarkets Arena

