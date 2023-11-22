Wednesday's game that pits the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0) against the Villanova Wildcats (3-1) at Imperial Arena has a projected final score of 68-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas Tech, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 2:30 PM ET on November 22.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas Tech vs. Villanova Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas Tech vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 68, Villanova 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas Tech vs. Villanova

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas Tech (-9.7)

Texas Tech (-9.7) Computer Predicted Total: 126.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas Tech Performance Insights

Texas Tech scored 73.3 points per game and allowed 69.0 last year, making them 136th in college basketball offensively and 141st defensively.

The Red Raiders were 114th in the nation in rebounds per game (32.7) and 87th in rebounds conceded (29.7) last year.

Last season Texas Tech was ranked 186th in the nation in assists with 12.9 per game.

Last year, the Red Raiders were 200th in college basketball in 3-point makes (7.2 per game) and 162nd in 3-point percentage (34.5%).

Defensively, Texas Tech was 287th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 8.1 last season. It was 96th in 3-point percentage allowed at 32.4%.

Last season, the Red Raiders attempted 36.8% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 63.2% from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.7% of the Red Raiders' buckets were 3-pointers, and 72.3% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.