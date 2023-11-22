The Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0) play the Villanova Wildcats (1-0) at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 airing on ESPN Networks.

Texas Tech vs. Villanova Game Information

Texas Tech Top Players (2022-23)

  • De'Vion Harmon: 13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kevin Obanor: 14.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jaylon Tyson: 10.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Daniel Batcho: 7.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Pop Isaacs: 11.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Villanova Top Players (2022-23)

  • Eric Dixon: 15.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Caleb Daniels: 14.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brandon Slater: 9.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Cam Whitmore: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mark Armstrong: 5.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Texas Tech vs. Villanova Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Texas Tech Rank Texas Tech AVG Villanova AVG Villanova Rank
136th 73.3 Points Scored 69.6 224th
141st 69.0 Points Allowed 67.7 102nd
114th 32.7 Rebounds 29.2 306th
133rd 9.0 Off. Rebounds 6.0 341st
200th 7.2 3pt Made 8.7 49th
186th 12.9 Assists 11.1 324th
272nd 12.8 Turnovers 9.4 11th

