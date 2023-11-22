The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Villanova Wildcats (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 130.5.

Texas Tech vs. Villanova Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Villanova -2.5 130.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Raiders Betting Records & Stats

Texas Tech played 23 games last season that ended with over 130.5 points.

Red Raiders contests last year had a 142.3-point average over/under, 11.8 more points than this game's point total.

Against the spread, the Red Raiders were 13-16-0 last year.

Last season, Texas Tech won three out of the 13 games, or 23.1%, in which it was the underdog.

The Red Raiders were 4-9 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Red Raiders, based on the moneyline, is 45.5%.

Texas Tech vs. Villanova Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 130.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 130.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Villanova 19 67.9% 69.6 142.9 67.7 136.7 138.3 Texas Tech 23 79.3% 73.3 142.9 69.0 136.7 139.0

Additional Texas Tech Insights & Trends

The Red Raiders put up an average of 73.3 points per game last year, 5.6 more points than the 67.7 the Wildcats allowed.

Texas Tech put together an 11-8 ATS record and a 15-7 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.7 points.

Texas Tech vs. Villanova Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Villanova 11-17-0 5-10 14-14-0 Texas Tech 13-16-0 7-5 16-13-0

Texas Tech vs. Villanova Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Villanova Texas Tech 10-4 Home Record 11-6 5-9 Away Record 3-7 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-10-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 70.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.4 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

