The Alcorn State Braves (1-5) will try to snap a four-game losing skid when visiting the UT Arlington Mavericks (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at College Park Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Arlington vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

UT Arlington Stats Insights

Last season, the Mavericks had a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.3% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Braves' opponents made.

UT Arlington had a 9-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Braves ranked 220th in rebounding in college basketball, the Mavericks finished 69th.

Last year, the Mavericks averaged 66.4 points per game, only 4.2 fewer points than the 70.6 the Braves gave up.

UT Arlington had a 6-1 record last season when scoring more than 70.6 points.

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UT Arlington averaged 72.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 11.4 more points than it averaged away from home (61.5).

The Mavericks gave up 66.1 points per game last season at home, which was 4.4 fewer points than they allowed in road games (70.5).

In terms of three-pointers, UT Arlington fared better in home games last year, making 7 treys per game with a 33.4% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 31.2% three-point percentage in road games.

UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule