Wednesday's contest that pits the Bradley Braves (4-0) versus the UTEP Miners (5-0) at JSerra Pavilion has a projected final score of 79-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bradley. Game time is at 10:30 PM ET on November 22.

The game has no set line.

UTEP vs. Bradley Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: San Juan Capistrano, California

San Juan Capistrano, California Venue: JSerra Pavilion

UTEP vs. Bradley Score Prediction

Prediction: Bradley 79, UTEP 69

Spread & Total Prediction for UTEP vs. Bradley

Computer Predicted Spread: Bradley (-9.8)

Bradley (-9.8) Computer Predicted Total: 147.8

UTEP Performance Insights

The Miners outscore opponents by 24.8 points per game (scoring 95.6 points per game to rank third in college basketball while allowing 70.8 per contest to rank 198th in college basketball) and have a +124 scoring differential overall.

UTEP averages 35 rebounds per game (140th in college basketball) while allowing 31 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by four boards per game.

UTEP knocks down 6.4 three-pointers per game (250th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2. It shoots 34.8% from deep while its opponents hit 30.1% from long range.

The Miners put up 109.2 points per 100 possessions (22nd in college basketball), while giving up 80.8 points per 100 possessions (73rd in college basketball).

UTEP has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 7.6 turnovers per game, committing 12.6 (217th in college basketball action) while forcing 20.2 (third in college basketball).

