The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (5-0) welcome in the No. 21 Michigan State Spartans (3-2) after victories in four straight home games. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arizona vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California

Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Arizona Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 52.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 19% higher than the 33.4% of shots the Spartans' opponents have knocked down.

Arizona is 5-0 when it shoots better than 33.4% from the field.

The Spartans are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at third.

The 99.6 points per game the Wildcats score are 38.2 more points than the Spartans give up (61.4).

Arizona is 5-0 when scoring more than 61.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points above the 37.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

This season, Michigan State has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 37.6% from the field.

The Spartans are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at seventh.

The Spartans put up 11.0 more points per game (74.0) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (63.0).

Michigan State has a 3-2 record when allowing fewer than 99.6 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Arizona put up 8.1 more points per game (85.2) than it did on the road (77.1).

The Wildcats gave up 68.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed in away games (74.5).

Arizona sunk 8.5 threes per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (9.0). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% at home and 35.9% in road games.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Michigan State scored more points at home (70.6 per game) than away (69.0) last season.

The Spartans gave up fewer points at home (61.4 per game) than on the road (72.0) last season.

Michigan State drained more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.9%) than away (40.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/13/2023 Southern W 97-59 McKale Center 11/17/2023 Belmont W 100-68 McKale Center 11/19/2023 UT Arlington W 101-56 McKale Center 11/23/2023 Michigan State - Acrisure Arena 12/2/2023 Colgate - McKale Center 12/9/2023 Wisconsin - McKale Center

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule