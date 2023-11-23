Arizona vs. Michigan State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 23
The Arizona Wildcats (5-0) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the Michigan State Spartans (3-2) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Acrisure Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on FOX.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Arizona vs. Michigan State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Arizona vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Arizona vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona Moneyline
|Michigan State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona (-5.5)
|146.5
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|Arizona (-4.5)
|146.5
|-210
|+172
Arizona vs. Michigan State Betting Trends
- Arizona has put together a perfect 5-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, two of the Wildcats games have gone over the point total.
- Michigan State has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this year.
- Spartans games have hit the over just once this season.
Arizona Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- Sportsbooks rate Arizona higher (third-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (fifth-best).
- With odds of +1400, Arizona has been given a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship.
Michigan State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Michigan State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.
