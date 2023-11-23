When the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders square off in Week 12 on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET, will Brandin Cooks hit paydirt? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Brandin Cooks score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)

Cooks has 29 receptions (43 targets) for 380 yards and three scores, averaging 42.2 yards per game.

Cooks has a touchdown catch in three of nine games this year, but no games with more than one.

Brandin Cooks Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 2 22 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 2 17 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 4 27 0 Week 5 @49ers 4 1 7 0 Week 6 @Chargers 4 4 36 1 Week 8 Rams 4 3 49 1 Week 9 @Eagles 2 1 7 0 Week 10 Giants 10 9 173 1 Week 11 @Panthers 4 3 42 0

