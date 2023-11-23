Will CeeDee Lamb Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
CeeDee Lamb was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Dallas Cowboys' Week 12 matchup against the Washington Commanders starts at 4:30 PM ET on Thursday. All of Lamb's stats can be found on this page.
Lamb's season stats include 1013 yards on 74 receptions (13.7 per catch) and five touchdowns, plus six carries for 54 yards one touchdown. He has been targeted 95 times.
CeeDee Lamb Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Cowboys have no other receiver on the injury list.
Cowboys vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Day: November 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:30 PM
Lamb 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|95
|74
|1,013
|357
|5
|13.7
Lamb Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|4
|4
|77
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|13
|11
|143
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|7
|4
|53
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|6
|4
|36
|1
|Week 5
|@49ers
|5
|4
|49
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|7
|7
|117
|0
|Week 8
|Rams
|14
|12
|158
|2
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|16
|11
|191
|0
|Week 10
|Giants
|14
|11
|151
|1
|Week 11
|@Panthers
|9
|6
|38
|1
