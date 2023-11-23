Will CeeDee Lamb Score a Touchdown Against the Commanders on Thanksgiving in Week 12?
In the Week 12 game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at 4:30 PM ET on Thursday, will CeeDee Lamb hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will CeeDee Lamb score a touchdown against the Commanders?
Odds to score a TD this game: -139 (Bet $13.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Lamb has 74 catches (95 targets) and paces the Cowboys with 1,013 yards receiving (101.3 per game) plus five TDs.
- Lamb has grabbed a touchdown pass in four of 10 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.
- He has one rushing TD this season.
CeeDee Lamb Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|4
|4
|77
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|13
|11
|143
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|7
|4
|53
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|6
|4
|36
|1
|Week 5
|@49ers
|5
|4
|49
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|7
|7
|117
|0
|Week 8
|Rams
|14
|12
|158
|2
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|16
|11
|191
|0
|Week 10
|Giants
|14
|11
|151
|1
|Week 11
|@Panthers
|9
|6
|38
|1
