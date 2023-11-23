NFC East opponents meet when the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) and the Washington Commanders (4-7) square off on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at AT&T Stadium.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Commanders

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV: CBS

Cowboys Insights

This year, the Cowboys rack up just 2.5 more points per game (30.2) than the Commanders allow (27.7).

The Cowboys collect just 0.5 fewer yards per game (372.3) than the Commanders give up per matchup (372.8).

This season, Dallas runs for just 2.5 more yards (116.8) than Washington allows per contest (114.3).

The Cowboys have 10 giveaways this season, while the Commanders have 13 takeaways.

Cowboys Home Performance

The Cowboys' average points scored in home games (40.0) is higher than their overall average (30.2). But their average points conceded at home (12.5) is lower than overall (17.5).

The Cowboys' average yards gained at home (446.5) is higher than their overall average (372.3). But their average yards conceded at home (230.0) is lower than overall (266.3).

Dallas racks up 314.5 passing yards per game at home (59.0 more than its overall average), and concedes 150.0 at home (7.1 less than overall).

The Cowboys rack up 132.0 rushing yards per game at home (15.2 more than their overall average), and concede 80.0 at home (29.2 less than overall).

At home, the Cowboys convert 50.9% of third downs and allow 18.8% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (46.8%), and less than they allow (32.8%).

Cowboys Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 at Philadelphia L 28-23 FOX 11/12/2023 New York W 49-17 FOX 11/19/2023 at Carolina W 33-10 FOX 11/23/2023 Washington - CBS 11/30/2023 Seattle - Amazon Prime Video 12/10/2023 Philadelphia - NBC 12/17/2023 at Buffalo - FOX

