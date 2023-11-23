How to Watch Cowboys vs. Commanders on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 12
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NFC East opponents meet when the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) and the Washington Commanders (4-7) square off on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at AT&T Stadium.
In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Commanders
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV: CBS
Cowboys Insights
- This year, the Cowboys rack up just 2.5 more points per game (30.2) than the Commanders allow (27.7).
- The Cowboys collect just 0.5 fewer yards per game (372.3) than the Commanders give up per matchup (372.8).
- This season, Dallas runs for just 2.5 more yards (116.8) than Washington allows per contest (114.3).
- The Cowboys have 10 giveaways this season, while the Commanders have 13 takeaways.
Cowboys Home Performance
- The Cowboys' average points scored in home games (40.0) is higher than their overall average (30.2). But their average points conceded at home (12.5) is lower than overall (17.5).
- The Cowboys' average yards gained at home (446.5) is higher than their overall average (372.3). But their average yards conceded at home (230.0) is lower than overall (266.3).
- Dallas racks up 314.5 passing yards per game at home (59.0 more than its overall average), and concedes 150.0 at home (7.1 less than overall).
- The Cowboys rack up 132.0 rushing yards per game at home (15.2 more than their overall average), and concede 80.0 at home (29.2 less than overall).
- At home, the Cowboys convert 50.9% of third downs and allow 18.8% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (46.8%), and less than they allow (32.8%).
Cowboys Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/5/2023
|at Philadelphia
|L 28-23
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|New York
|W 49-17
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|at Carolina
|W 33-10
|FOX
|11/23/2023
|Washington
|-
|CBS
|11/30/2023
|Seattle
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/10/2023
|Philadelphia
|-
|NBC
|12/17/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
