Thursday's contest at McArthur Center has the TCU Horned Frogs (5-0) matching up with the UTEP Miners (3-2) at 1:00 PM ET (on November 23). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 72-57 win, heavily favoring TCU.

The Horned Frogs are coming off of an 88-51 victory against Army in their last game on Sunday.

TCU vs. UTEP Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: McArthur Center in St. Petersburg, Florida

TCU vs. UTEP Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 72, UTEP 57

Other Big 12 Predictions

TCU Schedule Analysis

TCU 2023-24 Best Wins

67-42 at home over Rice (No. 129) on November 12

76-56 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 140) on November 6

61-55 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 152) on November 15

88-51 at home over Army (No. 328) on November 19

TCU Leaders

Sedona Prince: 21.6 PTS, 11.0 REB, 2.4 BLK, 56.9 FG%

21.6 PTS, 11.0 REB, 2.4 BLK, 56.9 FG% Madison Conner: 22.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 42.7 FG%, 45.6 3PT% (26-for-57)

22.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 42.7 FG%, 45.6 3PT% (26-for-57) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 7.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 2.0 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

7.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 2.0 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Jaden Owens: 7.4 PTS, 6.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 35.1 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

7.4 PTS, 6.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 35.1 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Aaliyah Roberson: 5.4 PTS, 68.8 FG%, 71.4 3PT% (5-for-7)

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs put up 75.6 points per game (86th in college basketball) while giving up 50.4 per outing (18th in college basketball). They have a +126 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 25.2 points per game.

