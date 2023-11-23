The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) will try to extend a four-game win run when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. The Nittany Lions have also taken four games in a row.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

Texas A&M Stats Insights

The Aggies shot 43.2% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 43% the Nittany Lions allowed to opponents.

Texas A&M had a 15-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43% from the field.

The Aggies were the 54th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Nittany Lions ranked 278th.

Last year, the Aggies scored 72.8 points per game, only 4.6 more points than the 68.2 the Nittany Lions gave up.

Texas A&M had a 16-5 record last season when putting up more than 68.2 points.

Penn State Stats Insights

The Nittany Lions shot at a 46.3% clip from the field last season, 5.6 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Aggies averaged.

Penn State went 18-8 when it shot higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Aggies ranked 19th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Nittany Lions ranked 355th.

The Nittany Lions averaged 5.7 more points per game last year (72.2) than the Aggies gave up (66.5).

Penn State went 17-6 last season when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas A&M scored 73.1 points per game last season at home, which was 0.6 fewer points than it averaged in away games (73.7).

The Aggies surrendered 60.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (67).

In home games, Texas A&M made the same number of three-pointers per game as when playing on the road (6.3). Meanwhile, it owned a better three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to in away games (33%).

Penn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Penn State put up 75.9 points per game last season, 7.5 more than it averaged on the road (68.4).

At home, the Nittany Lions allowed 66.5 points per game, six fewer points than they allowed on the road (72.5).

Beyond the arc, Penn State knocked down fewer 3-pointers away (10.4 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (37.9%) than at home (40%) as well.

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 @ Ohio State W 73-66 Value City Arena 11/14/2023 @ SMU W 79-66 Moody Coliseum 11/17/2023 Oral Roberts W 74-66 Reed Arena 11/23/2023 Penn State - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/29/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena 12/6/2023 DePaul - Reed Arena

Penn State Upcoming Schedule