Friday's game features the Florida Gators (4-1) and the Baylor Bears (5-0) facing off at Barclays Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 79-77 victory for Florida according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on November 24.

Based on our computer prediction, Florida is projected to cover the spread (3.5) against Baylor. The two teams are expected to go under the 157.5 over/under.

Baylor vs. Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Line: Baylor -3.5

Baylor -3.5 Point Total: 157.5

157.5 Moneyline (To Win): Baylor -150, Florida +125

Baylor vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 79, Baylor 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. Florida

Pick ATS: Florida (+3.5)



Florida (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (157.5)



Both Baylor and Florida are 2-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bears are 3-1-0 and the Gators are 5-0-0. The two teams average 175 points per game, 17.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears have a +101 scoring differential, topping opponents by 20.2 points per game. They're putting up 89.6 points per game to rank 11th in college basketball and are giving up 69.4 per contest to rank 162nd in college basketball.

Baylor records 37.4 rebounds per game (67th in college basketball) while allowing 25.8 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 11.6 boards per game.

Baylor connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (221st in college basketball) at a 37.0% rate (73rd in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 its opponents make while shooting 29.0% from beyond the arc.

The Bears' 108.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 20th in college basketball, and the 84.0 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 103rd in college basketball.

Baylor has committed 1.6 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.0 (177th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.6 (116th in college basketball).

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators outscore opponents by 14.8 points per game (posting 85.4 points per game, 37th in college basketball, and allowing 70.6 per outing, 180th in college basketball) and have a +74 scoring differential.

The 40.0 rebounds per game Florida accumulates rank 26th in the nation, 9.0 more than the 31.0 its opponents grab.

Florida makes 6.8 three-pointers per game (221st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6. It shoots 33.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 31.7%.

Florida has lost the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 13.0 (243rd in college basketball) while forcing 11.6 (228th in college basketball).

