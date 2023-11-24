The Baylor Bears (5-0) play the Florida Gators (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Barclays Center. The game will begin at 5:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN.

Baylor vs. Florida Game Information

Baylor Players to Watch

Florida Players to Watch

  • Samuel: 13.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Clayton: 17.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Kugel: 11.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Handlogten: 8.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Condon: 10.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

Baylor vs. Florida Stat Comparison

Florida Rank Florida AVG Baylor AVG Baylor Rank
40th 85.4 Points Scored 89.6 14th
182nd 70.6 Points Allowed 69.4 164th
28th 40.0 Rebounds 37.4 70th
7th 14.2 Off. Rebounds 14.2 7th
220th 6.8 3pt Made 6.8 220th
46th 17.2 Assists 14.8 103rd
243rd 13.0 Turnovers 12.0 177th

