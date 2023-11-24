The Boise State Broncos (6-5) bring college football's eighth-ranked running game into a clash with the Air Force Falcons (8-3), who have the No. 7 run defense in the country, on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Broncos are 6.5-point favorites. The over/under for the contest is 46.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Boise State vs. Air Force matchup.

Boise State vs. Air Force Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boise State vs. Air Force Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline Air Force Moneyline BetMGM Boise State (-6.5) 46.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Boise State (-6.5) 46.5 -250 +202 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Boise State vs. Air Force Betting Trends

Boise State has compiled a 4-5-1 record against the spread this season.

The Broncos have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Air Force has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Boise State & Air Force 2023 Futures Odds

Boise State To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 Air Force To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.