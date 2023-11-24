On Friday, November 24, beginning at 1:00 PM CT, Clyde High School will face Brock High School in Graham, TX.

Brock vs. Clyde Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 1:00 PM CT

1:00 PM CT Location: Graham, TX

Graham, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Parker County Games This Week

Springtown High School at Brownwood High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 24

6:30 PM CT on November 24 Location: Crowley, TX

Crowley, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Oak High School at Aledo High School