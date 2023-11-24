Idalou High School will host Canadian High School at 2:00 PM CT on Friday, November 24.

Canadian vs. Idalou Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT
  • Location: Amarillo, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lubbock County Games This Week

Decatur High School at Estacado High School

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Abilene , TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sacred Heart Catholic School at Lubbock Christian School

  • Game Time: 1:45 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Dublin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wall High School at Roosevelt High School - Lubbock

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Sweetwater, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Stratford High School - Stratford at New Deal High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Amarillo, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

