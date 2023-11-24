On Friday, November 24 at 6:45 PM CT, Cedar Park High School is on the road against A&M Consolidated.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cedar Park vs. A&M Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 6:45 PM CT

6:45 PM CT Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Brazos County Games This Week

College Station High School at Smithson Valley High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 24

12:30 PM CT on November 24 Location: Hutto, TX

Hutto, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Park High School at A&M Consolidated

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 24

5:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Williamson County Games This Week

Cedar Park High School at A&M Consolidated

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 24

5:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Flour Bluff High School at Liberty Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

7:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: San Antonio , TX

San Antonio , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Granger High School at Chilton High School