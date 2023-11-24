There is an exciting high school matchup in Houston, TX on Friday, November 24 (kicking off at 2:00 PM CT), with Galena Park North Shore High School hosting Cypress Fairbanks High School.

Cy Fair vs. North Shore Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT

Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Harris County Games This Week

Hightower High School at C E King High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 24

Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Giddings State School at The Emery/Weiner School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24

Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lamar High School - Houston at Atascocita High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24

Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Stratford High School - Houston at Summer Creek High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 25

Location: Tomball, TX

Tomball, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockwall High School at Westfield High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25

Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Hill High School at Tomball High School