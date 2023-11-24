Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Deweyville High School vs. Mart High School Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is a game between 2A - teams in Huntsville, TX on Friday, November 24 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Mart High School hosting Deweyville High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Deweyville vs. Mart Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Huntsville, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other McLennan County Games This Week
Columbus High School at Lorena High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Hutto, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Newton County Games This Week
Harmony High School at Newton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Lufkin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.