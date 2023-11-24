The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) will look to build on a five-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. This game is at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida Atlantic vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls shot 46.6% from the field last season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Aggies allowed to opponents.

Florida Atlantic went 25-2 when it shot higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Aggies ranked 54th in rebounding in college basketball. The Owls finished 13th.

Last year, the Owls scored 11.3 more points per game (77.8) than the Aggies gave up (66.5).

Florida Atlantic went 26-3 last season when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas A&M Stats Insights

Texas A&M is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Owls are the rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies rank third.

The Aggies score an average of 78.6 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 66.5 the Owls give up.

When Texas A&M gives up fewer than 79.5 points, it is 5-0.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic put up 82.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Owls allowed 64.2 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 67.5.

When it comes to total threes made, Florida Atlantic fared better at home last year, averaging 10.4 per game, compared to 9.9 away from home. Meanwhile, it produced a 37.7% three-point percentage in home games and a 38% clip on the road.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas A&M put up fewer points at home (73.1 per game) than away (73.7) last season.

At home, the Aggies gave up 60.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67).

Texas A&M knocked down the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34%) than on the road (33%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 Eastern Michigan W 100-57 FAU Arena 11/18/2023 Bryant L 61-52 FAU Arena 11/23/2023 Butler W 91-86 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/24/2023 Texas A&M - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/30/2023 Liberty - FAU Arena 12/2/2023 Charleston (SC) - FAU Arena

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule