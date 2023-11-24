Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Grayson County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Grayson County, Texas this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Grayson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Tioga High School at Marlin High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Crowley, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roscoe High School at Collinsville High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Springtown, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
