Harris County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Hightower High School at C E King High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 24

Location: Houston, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Fairbanks High School at Galena Park North Shore High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24

Location: Houston, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Giddings State School at The Emery/Weiner School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24

Location: Houston, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Lamar High School - Houston at Atascocita High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24

Location: Houston, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Stratford High School - Houston at Summer Creek High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 25

Location: Tomball, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockwall High School at Westfield High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25

Location: Pflugerville, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Hill High School at Tomball High School