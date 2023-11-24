Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hemphill County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Hemphill County, Texas this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hemphill County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Canadian High School at Idalou High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Amarillo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
