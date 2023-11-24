The Houston Christian Huskies (0-3) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena as heavy, 27.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 151.5 for the matchup.

Houston Christian vs. Oklahoma State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oklahoma State -27.5 151.5

Huskies Betting Records & Stats

Houston Christian's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 151.5 points 18 of 27 times.

Huskies contests last year had a 160.6-point average over/under, 9.1 more points than this game's total.

The Huskies had 13 wins in 32 games against the spread last year.

Houston Christian was underdogs 22 times last season and won five, or 22.7%, of those games.

The Huskies played as an underdog of +1600 or more twice last season and lost both games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Huskies have a 5.9% chance to win.

Houston Christian vs. Oklahoma State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 151.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 151.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oklahoma State 7 22.6% 68.3 145.9 65.8 148.9 136.9 Houston Christian 18 66.7% 77.6 145.9 83.1 148.9 153.5

Additional Houston Christian Insights & Trends

The Huskies put up an average of 77.6 points per game last year, 11.8 more points than the 65.8 the Cowboys gave up to opponents.

Houston Christian went 12-8 against the spread and 10-15 overall when it scored more than 65.8 points last season.

Houston Christian vs. Oklahoma State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 27.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oklahoma State 14-17-0 0-0 15-16-0 Houston Christian 13-14-0 0-2 16-11-0

Houston Christian vs. Oklahoma State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oklahoma State Houston Christian 12-6 Home Record 8-8 6-7 Away Record 2-13 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-2-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

