The Houston Cougars (1-0) play the Montana Grizzlies (1-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Houston vs. Montana Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Houston Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Top Players (2022-23)

Marcus Sasser: 16.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Jarace Walker: 11.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK J'wan Roberts: 10.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Jamal Shead: 10.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Tramon Mark: 10.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Montana Top Players (2022-23)

Josh Bannan: 15.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Aanen Moody: 16.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Dischon Thomas: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Brandon Whitney: 11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Lonnell Martin Jr.: 6.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston vs. Montana Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Houston Rank Houston AVG Montana AVG Montana Rank 98th 74.9 Points Scored 69.3 235th 2nd 57.5 Points Allowed 68.2 120th 13th 35.9 Rebounds 27.7 351st 11th 11.4 Off. Rebounds 6.0 341st 134th 7.7 3pt Made 7.9 112th 62nd 14.7 Assists 12.1 264th 11th 9.4 Turnovers 10.7 61st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.