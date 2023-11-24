Chapel Hill High School - Tyler is hosting Iowa Colony High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, November 24.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Iowa Colony vs. Chapel Hill Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Shenandoah, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Fort Bend County Games This Week

Hightower High School at C E King High School

  • Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 24
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Randle High School at Huntsville High School

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Shenandoah, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Kilgore High School at Needville High School

  • Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: New Caney, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.