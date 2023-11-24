Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jones County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Jones County, Texas this week, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jones County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Sonora High School at Hawley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: San Angelo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.