Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Kilgore High School vs. Needville High School Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Needville High School will host Kilgore High School on Friday, November 24 at 2:30 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kilgore vs. Needville Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT
- Location: New Caney, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Fort Bend County Games This Week
Hightower High School at C E King High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 24
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Randle High School at Huntsville High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Shenandoah, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iowa Colony High School at Chapel Hill High School - Tyler
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Shenandoah, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Gregg County Games This Week
Longview High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Forneys, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
