The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Lamar Cardinals (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lamar vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Lamar Stats Insights

The Cardinals shot 43.1% from the field last season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

Lamar had a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.5% from the field.

The Cardinals were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wildcats ranked 303rd.

Last year, the Cardinals averaged 7.1 fewer points per game (67.9) than the Wildcats gave up (75).

Lamar went 3-3 last season when scoring more than 75 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Lamar Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Lamar scored 70.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 63.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.1 points per contest.

The Cardinals allowed 71.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (76.2).

Lamar drained 6 three-pointers per game with a 33.7% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged on the road (5.9 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lamar Upcoming Schedule